Chicago correctional officer accused of sexually abusing 4 inmates

A Chicago correctional officer is accused of sexually abusing four female inmates at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC-Chicago).

A grand jury indictment, filed in the Northern District of Illinois, outlines multiple allegations against Brittany Hall, who worked as a correctional officer on the 12th floor of the federal facility.

What we know:

According to the indictment, Hall faces eight counts of sexual misconduct involving four different inmates between Dec. 4 and Dec. 31, 2023.

The charges include sexual contact and acts committed while Hall was in a position of authority over the victims.

The indictment details the alleged abuse as follows:

On Dec. 4, Hall allegedly groped "Victim A's" breasts while inside MCC-Chicago.

Between Dec. 7 and Dec. 11, Hall allegedly escalated the abuse, engaging in non-consensual sexual acts with "Victim A," including oral contact with her genitalia and penetration.

On Dec. 24 or 25, Hall is accused of groping "Victim B's" breasts.

During that same period, Hall allegedly engaged in penetration of "Victim C."

On Dec. 29, Hall is accused of sexually abusing "Victim D" in a similar manner.

That same day, Hall allegedly engaged in further non-consensual contact with "Victim C."

On Dec. 31, Hall allegedly repeated sexual acts with "Victim A," again engaging in oral contact and penetration.

The indictment states that Hall violated federal statutes, specifically Title 18 of the U.S. Code, which prohibits sexual abuse of individuals in official detention.

What's next:

Hall is expected to appear in federal court to face the charges.

We will provide an update as more information becomes available.