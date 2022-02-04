Chicago couple accused of stealing over $2M worth of merchandise from retail distribution company

Bond has been set for a Chicago couple accused of stealing over $2 million worth of merchandise from a retail distribution company.

German Ramirez-Mendoza, 31, has been charged with four counts of felony theft, the most serious of which is theft in excess of $1 million, and Sara Garcia del Valle, 35, has been charged with two counts of felony theft, the most serious of which is theft in excess of $100,000, but less than $500,000.

In August of 2021, the Carol Stream Police Department began an investigation into a series of suspected high-value thefts from a warehouse owned and operated by Demar Logistics on Lies Road, authorities said.

While investigating, officers focused on Ramirez-Mendoza, an employee at Demar Logistics, as a suspect.

In September of 2021, Carol Stream officers were surveilling in the 6700 block of South Loomis Avenue, which was later determined to be Ramirez-Mendoza's address.

While surveilling, they observed a vehicle exit an alley next to the residence.

Officers then followed the vehicle which was allegedly driven by Ramirez-Mendoza, and stopped him for a traffic violation.

Sara Garcia del Valle, 35 (left) | German Ramirez-Mendoza, 31 (right)

Inside the vehicle, prosecutors say officers found nearly $9,000 worth of fragrances stolen from the Demar Logistics warehouse.

After investigating further, it is alleged that authorities found $2,157,827 worth of stolen merchandise located at Ramirez-Mendoza's residence. Additionally, authorities also allegedly found seven storage units that he and his wife rented.

At Ramirez-Mendoza's residence, officers recovered more than $20,000 in cash, prosecutors said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The merchandise that was allegedly stolen included items from Victoria's Secret, American Eagle, Michael Kors Express, Sephora, Foot Locker and Old Navy, among others.

Prosecutors allege that from April 1, 2015 through September 2, 2021, Ramirez-Mendoz operated as a "spotter" for Demar Logistics.

His duties included moving delivery trucks from the loading dock to the front of the warehouse, where delivery drivers then take the trucks to their destinations, prosecutors said.

On numerous occasions, when bringing a truck to the front of the warehouse, Ramirez-Mendoza would allegedly stop in the parking lot and unload merchandise from the truck into his vehicle before bringing the truck to its driver.

On Tuesday, a judge issued a $1 million arrest warrant for Ramirez-Mendoza, and a $250,000 arrest warrant for Garcia del Valle.

Both were taken into custody without incident on Thursday.

Bond is set at $1 million for Ramirez-Mendoza and $200,000 for Garcia del Valle.

A judge said defendants must prove that any funds used for bond were not illegally obtained.

Advertisement

The next court appearance for both defendants is Feb. 22.