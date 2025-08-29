Chicago courthouse arrest nets suspect in suburban hotel shooting

The Brief A 26-year-old man was critically injured in a Nov. 1, 2024, hotel shooting in Arlington Heights after an argument between two groups escalated into gunfire, police said. Investigators identified 22-year-old Jonathan Caston of Kenosha as the suspect through surveillance footage, witness statements and license plate reader data. Caston was arrested Aug. 28, 2025, in Chicago and charged with attempted murder and multiple firearms offenses; he is due in court Aug. 30 for a detention hearing.



A man has been arrested in connection with a November 2024 hotel shooting that left a 26-year-old man critically injured, police said.

What we know:

Arlington Heights police were called around 11:30 p.m. Nov. 1, 2024, to a hotel on a report of a shooting.

Officers found the victim unresponsive in the lobby with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to police.

He was taken to a Level I trauma center, where he was revived. Police said he remained in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

Dig deeper:

Detectives determined the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two groups renting rooms on different floors of the hotel.

Police said the suspect retrieved a firearm from a vehicle in the parking lot, returned with his hood pulled up, and continued arguing with people outside the victim’s room.

The argument escalated into a fight, and the suspect allegedly opened fire, striking the man in the chest and grazing a woman.

The suspect fled in a vehicle, but investigators later identified him through surveillance video, witness interviews and license plate reader data.

Suspect Charged :

Police identified the suspect as Jonathan Caston, 22, of Kenosha. He was arrested Aug. 28, 2025, at the George Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago, where he was appearing in an unrelated firearms case.

Pictured is Jonathan E. Caston, 22. (Arlington Heights PD )

Caston admitted his involvement in the shooting, authorities said. He faces the following charges:

Attempted murder (Class X felony)

Two counts of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm (Class X felony)

Two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm (Class 1 felony)

Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (Class 4 felony)

What's next:

Caston is due back in court for a detention hearing on Aug. 30.