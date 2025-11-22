Chicago crash: Driver arrested after pedestrian hit on North Side, police say

The Brief A pedestrian was hit by a car and critically injured on Chicago's North Side early Saturday morning. The 24-year-old driver of the car was taken into custody, police said. Charges are pending.



A driver was taken into custody after hitting and critically injuring a pedestrian on Chicago’s North Side early Saturday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened in the 2400 block of W. Devon Avenue in the West Ridge neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene around 3 a.m. where a 41-year-old man had been hit by a green sedan traveling eastbound, police said.

The victim had been walking on the street.

He had sustained trauma to his body and was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The 24-year-old driver of the sedan was taken into custody. He was also taken to Swedish Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Charges against the driver are pending, police said.