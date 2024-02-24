3 Chicago-area expressway crashes leave several hospitalized, passenger dead

Illinois State Police responded to three crashes in the Chicago area overnight as snowfall resulted in slick road conditions.

A passenger was killed Friday night in the express lanes of the Dan Ryan near 34th Street. State police responded to a two-unit crash at 11:15 p.m.

Police say a white 2007 Chevrolet swerved onto the right shoulder, striking a stationary IDOT truck. A passenger from the Chevrolet was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the IDOT truck and other passengers from the Chevrolet were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two drivers were hospitalized after a crash on the Dan Rayn near 47th Street as traffic was being diverted from the previous crash.

State police responded to the northbound express lanes at 12:59 a.m. for a two-unit crash.

A red Chevrolet struck the rear of an IDOT salt truck that was stationary in the second lane from the right, diverting traffic due to a previous crash.

One of the drivers was listed in critical condition, while the other was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

All northbound express lanes were closed with traffic diverted to the local lanes. All lanes were re-opened at 3:46 a.m.

A third Move Over Law crash was reported in Will County at 11:15 p.m. on I-80 east of LaGrange Road.

Police say a Toyota sedan struck a stationary ISP squad car that had its emergency lights activated investigating a previous crash.

A third car was unable to avoid hitting the squad car after the initial crash. Both drivers from the Toyota and the ISP squad car were transported to local area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.