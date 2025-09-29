Chicago crime: 1 in custody, 1 wounded after Austin shooting

The Brief Police arrested a 19-year-old man after hearing gunfire early Monday on North Laramie Avenue in Austin. An 18-year-old man was shot in the back and hospitalized in good condition while charges are pending.



A man was arrested in connection to a shooting early Monday in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

What we know:

Officers on patrol heard gunshots around 1:18 a.m. in the first block of North Laramie Avenue, according to police.

Upon arrival, they saw a 19-year-old man who was running with a gun. Officers took him into custody and recovered the weapon.

They later found an 18-year-old man who had been shot in the back. Paramedics treated the victim at the scene and took him to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating. Police said charges are pending.