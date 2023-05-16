Chicago crime: 12-year-old carried to library by security officer after being shot on West Side

A teen and a 12-year-old boy were shot in West Garfield Park Tuesday afternoon.

At about 5:39 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of South Pulaski and found a 16-year-old boy with two gunshot wounds to his leg.

He was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

A 12-year-old boy was also struck by gunfire and was carried to a library by a security officer, where he attempted to render aid.

He was transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

A man and a woman were located in the 3900 block of West Madison, who police identified as the offenders in this shooting.

They were placed into custody and charges are pending.

A weapon was recovered.