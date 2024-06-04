Chicago crime: 14-year-old boy critically wounded after being shot multiple times in Gage Park

A teen boy was shot multiple times in Gage Park Tuesday morning.

At about 11:03 a.m., a 14-year-old boy was standing outside in the 5400 block of South Sacramento when an unknown person approached the teen and fired multiple shots in his direction, police said.

The teen was struck multiple times throughout his body. He was transported to Comer's Hospital in critical condition.

No offender is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.