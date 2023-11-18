Chicago crime: 16-year-old shot on NW Side

A teenager was shot while walking outside in the Belmont Central neighborhood Saturday morning.

Police say the victim, a 16-year-old boy, was in the 6300 block of West Belmont Avenue at 6:30 a.m. when three people got out of a dark-in-color vehicle and approached him.

One of the offenders fired shots at the victim, striking him in the leg.

The victim self-transported to Community First Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation by Area Five detectives.