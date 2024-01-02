Chicago crime: 2 charged in violent robbery in Albany Park

Charges have been filed against two Chicago men after they allegedly robbed and beat a man in Albany Park on New Year's Day.

Kobe Lee, 20, and Felix Lopez, 18, were arrested in the 4600 block of North Kedzie Avenue at 10 p.m.

Chicago police say, just 20 minutes earlier, the two men stole property from a 58-year-old man in the 4800 block of North Troy Street and beat him.

Lee was charged with robbery, aggravated battery in a public place and was issued a citation.

Felix Lopez and Kobe Lee (Chicago Police Department)

Lopez was charged with the same, as well as, possession of cocaine.

The offenders were scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Wednesday.