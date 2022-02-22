Chicago crime: 2 men punch woman in face and steal her cellphone on CTA train, police say

Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who are suspected of robbing a woman on a CTA Blue Line train.

The crime occurred on Feb. 11 at 3:40 p.m. in the 700 block of S. Cicero Ave. in the Austin neighborhood.

According to police, the offenders approached the woman on the train, punched her in the face several times and stole her cellphone.

The two suspects then fled the scene.

Two men suspected in assault and robbery of woman on CTA Blue Line train | Chicago Police Department

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

One of the offenders is described as a Black male, wearing a black hooded jacket with gray pants, police said. The second offender is also a Black male wearing a black jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at 312-745-4443.