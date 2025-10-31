Chicago crime: 2 shot in car on South Side

The Brief Two men were shot while sitting in a car Friday morning in Englewood. Both were hospitalized in fair condition as police continue to search for the shooter.



Two men were shot and hospitalized Friday morning in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

What we know:

The men, 34 and 42, were sitting inside a vehicle around 10:15 a.m. when someone came out of the alley and started shooting at them in the 6200 block of South May Street, according to police.

The 34-year-old was shot in the armpit and shoulder while the 42-year-old was shot in the leg and forearm. They were both taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where they were listed in fair condition.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.