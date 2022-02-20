Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Crime: 2 shot in West Pullman, 1 in serious condition

By FOX 32 DIGITAL TEAM
West Pullman
CHICAGO - A man and woman were shot in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood Saturday night. 

Chicago police said around 11:30 p.m., the 24-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were standing on the street in the 13200 block of South Prairie when shots were fired

The man was shot in the abdomen and taken to a hospital in serious condition. 

The woman was grazed by a bullet to the left arm and refused emergency medical services, police said. 

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.