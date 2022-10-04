Chicago crime: 3 men shot on South Side; no offenders in custody
CHICAGO - Three men were shot in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
At about 1:18 p.m., three men were approached by two offenders in the 1100 block of West 77th Street, police said.
The male offenders produced handguns and fired shots.
A 20-year-old man was struck in the leg, and transported to an area hospital in good condition.
A 24-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, and transported to an area hospital in good condition.
A 28-year-old man was struck in the leg, and transported to an area hospital in good condition.
Detectives are currently investigating.
No offenders are in custody.