Chicago crime: 3 men wounded in Englewood shooting

Three men were wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Friday night.

The shooting happened around 10:48 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Princeton Avenue.

According to police, three men were sitting in a parked car when two people approached and opened fire. The shooters then fled on foot.

The victims, ages 27, 35, and 39, were taken to nearby hospitals with gunshot wounds to their legs and buttocks. All three victims are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.