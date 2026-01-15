Chicago crime: 3 shot, 1 fatally, in Morgan Park

The Brief One man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting on the South Side Wednesday night. Police found three men shot in the 11000 block of South Longwood Drive. No arrests have been made as detectives continue to investigate.



A man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 8:39 p.m. in the 11000 block of South Longwood Avenue where responding officers found three men with gunshot wounds, according to police. Chicago Fire Department paramedics took the victims to Advocate Christ Medical Center.

A 28-year-old man who was shot in the lower back was pronounced dead at the hospital. On Thursday morning, the Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as Vincent Quindon of Chicago.

Another man sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was listed in critical condition, while a second 28-year-old man who was shot in the left foot was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody as of Thursday morning. Area Two detectives are investigating, and no additional details were immediately available.