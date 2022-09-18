Chicago crime: 3 shot during argument in South Deering

Three people are in critical condition after being shot during an argument Sunday afternoon in South Deering.

At about 4:25 p.m., three men were in a verbal altercation with another group of people in the 2900 block of East 97th Street when an offender pulled out a gun and fired shots at the victims, police said.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the stomach, ankle and thigh and transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A 22-year-old man was shot in the back, and transported to an area hospital. He was also in critical condition, police said.

A 35-year-old man was shot in the right leg, and transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No offenders are in custody,