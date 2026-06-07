Chicago crime: 4 boys shot, injured on South Side, police say

Four children, including one as young as 12-years-old, were shot and injured on Chicago’s South Side on Saturday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to the shooting in the 4500 block of S. Prairie Ave. in Bronzeville around 9:39 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

The responding officers found the four victims near one another at the scene. Investigators learned that an unknown gunman opened fire, hitting the victims.

The victims included:

A 13-year-old boy who was shot in the left foot. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

A 13-year-old boy who was shot in the right leg. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 12-year-old boy who was shot in the left leg. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

A 14-year-old boy was shot and had a graze wound to his back. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and listed in fair condition.

Police provided no further details.

Area detectives are investigating.