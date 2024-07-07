Chicago crime: 4 wounded, 2 critically, after gunfire erupts between groups on city's South Side

Four people were wounded, two critically, after two groups exchanged gunfire on Chicago's South Side early Sunday.

At about 3:26 a.m., a group of individuals was gathered on the street in the 3700 block of South State Street when a white truck approached, police said.

At that time, an exchange of gunfire erupted between individuals inside the truck and those standing on the street.

Four people were wounded during the shooting.

A 41-year-old man was struck in the lower back and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

A 31-year-old man was struck in the abdomen and left hip and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

A 35-year-old woman was shot in the left buttocks and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the left thigh and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

There are no suspects in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.