Chicago crime: 8 armed robberies reported in 4 hours across the city

Eight armed robberies were reported in a span of four hours on Sunday across Chicago.

In each incident, the offenders arrived in a black Honda sedan, displayed handguns and robbed the victims of their belongings, police said.

The offenders then fled the scene.

The incidents occurrent at the following locations and times:

200 block of North Carpenter on Sept. 11 at 2:30 a.m.

4300 block of North Laramie on Sept. 11 at 3:25 a.m.

4000 block of West Fullerton on Sept. 11 at 3:37 a.m.

2800 block of West Montrose on Sept. 11 at 4:15 a.m.

4600 block of North Kedzie on Sept. 11 at 4:31 a.m.

5600 block of North WInthrop on Sept. 11 at 4:35 a.m.

2700 block of South Millard on Sept. 11 at 5:49 a.m.

2000 block of South Ashland on Sept. 11 at 6:11 a.m.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The offenders are described as three African American males between the ages of 17 and 25, and one other unknown male.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives — Area Five at (312) 746-7394.