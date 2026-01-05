Chicago crime: Boy, 16, shot in Gresham

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was shot in the hand while walking early Monday on the city’s South Side. He took himself to a hospital and was listed in good condition. No arrests have been made.



A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting early Monday in Chicago’s Gresham neighborhood.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 3:49 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to Chicago police. The teen told officers he was walking in the area when he heard gunshots and then felt pain.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his left hand and went to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was listed in good condition. No other injuries were reported.

No one was taken into custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.