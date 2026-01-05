Chicago crime: Boy, 16, shot in Gresham
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting early Monday in Chicago’s Gresham neighborhood.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 3:49 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to Chicago police. The teen told officers he was walking in the area when he heard gunshots and then felt pain.
The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his left hand and went to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was listed in good condition. No other injuries were reported.
No one was taken into custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.