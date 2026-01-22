Chicago crime: Boy, 17, shot on South Side

The Brief A 17-year-old was shot in the chest and back Wednesday night while standing in a yard in Chicago’s Burnside neighborhood. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition, and no arrests have been made.



A 17-year-old was shot Wednesday night in Chicago's Burnside neighborhood.

What we know:

The teen was standing in a yard around 10:10 p.m. when gunfire broke out and struck him in the chest and back in the 13000 block of South Evans Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was treated at the scene and taken to Comer Children's Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.