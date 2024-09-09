Chicago crime: 11 people robbed at gunpoint in Brighton Park within half an hour

Nearly a dozen people were robbed at gunpoint in Brighton Park in under half an hour early Monday morning.

According to Chicago police, four incidents happened between 1:09 a.m. and 1:37 a.m.

In each case, victims were approached by two armed men who demanded their belongings and fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

The first robbery happened around 1:09 a.m. in the 4600 block of South California Avenue. Two female victims, ages 33 and 17, were walking on the sidewalk when they were approached by armed offenders. The victims were forced to the ground and robbed of their belongings.

Two women, ages 40 and 50, were forced to the ground at 1:31 a.m. in the 4800 block of South Seeley Avenue.

Police said five people were targeted at 1:36 a.m. in the 4200 block of South Richmond Street. Three women and two men were getting out of their vehicle when the offenders approached and forced them to the ground.

Just a minute later, a 42-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were robbed by two men in a driveway in the 2500 block of West 46th Street.

No injuries were reported in any of the robberies. Police are currently investigating the incidents and searching for the suspects.