Shooting outside Chicago McDonald's leaves 2-year-old wounded

The Brief A woman and a 2-year-old boy were shot while sitting in a parked car Wednesday night in Englewood. The child was hit in the foot and the woman in the knee, police said. Both were hospitalized in good condition as detectives investigate.



A 2-year-old boy and a woman were shot while sitting in a parked car outside a McDonald's Wednesday evening in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

What we know:

The pair were inside the vehicle around 7:36 p.m. when gunfire broke out in the 6900 block of South Lafayette Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The 2-year-old was shot in the foot while he was in the rear seat. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

The woman, 30, was shot in the knee and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, also in good condition.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.