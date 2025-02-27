Chicago crime: 17-year-old beat, robbed at least 4 people on CTA trains last month, police say

The Brief A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly robbing and assaulting at least four people on CTA trains last month. The teen faces multiple felony charges, including robbery and aggravated battery. Police arrested the juvenile Wednesday in the 6400 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.



A 17-year-old boy was arrested this week after robbing and beating at least four people on CTA trains last month.

The teen faces a total of four felony counts of robbery, three felony counts of aggravated battery to transit passengers or employees, and one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

What we know:

The charges stem from two separate incidents on Jan. 5.

Around 5:30 p.m. on that day, in the 100 block of West 35th Street, the teen allegedly robbed and beat two 19-year-old women and a 20-year-old man while they were on a CTA train.

Additional offenders were reportedly involved in the robbery, according to police.

The teen is also accused of robbing and battering a 45-year-old man in a separate incident, about 15 minutes earlier, in the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard.

Police arrested the juvenile on Wednesday afternoon in the 6400 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

What we don't know:

The teen’s identity has not been disclosed due to the fact that he is being charged as a juvenile. Further details on the other suspects involved in the incidents remain unclear.