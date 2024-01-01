Chicago crime data reveals decrease in homicides in 2023

Crime data released on Monday indicates a notable 13 percent decrease in homicides in Chicago for the past year.

Preliminary numbers from the Chicago Police Department highlight reductions in both shootings and murders.

Comparing the statistics from 2023 to 2022:

Shooting Incidents:

2023: 2,452

2022: 2,829

Murders:

2023: 617

2022: 709

While these numbers demonstrate an overall improvement, one area that continues to see a significant increase is car thefts:

Car Thefts:

2023: 28,806

2022: 20,829

Chicago police say a more comprehensive wrap-up for the year 2023 will be released on Tuesday, providing finalized numbers and additional insights.