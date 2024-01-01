Expand / Collapse search

Chicago crime data reveals decrease in homicides in 2023

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Crime data released on Monday indicates a notable 13 percent decrease in homicides in Chicago for the past year.

Preliminary numbers from the Chicago Police Department highlight reductions in both shootings and murders.

Comparing the statistics from 2023 to 2022:

Shooting Incidents:

  • 2023: 2,452
  • 2022: 2,829

Murders:

  • 2023: 617
  • 2022: 709

While these numbers demonstrate an overall improvement, one area that continues to see a significant increase is car thefts:

Car Thefts:

  • 2023: 28,806
  • 2022: 20,829

Chicago police say a more comprehensive wrap-up for the year 2023 will be released on Tuesday, providing finalized numbers and additional insights.