Four wounded, two in custody after possible shootout on West Side, police say

The Brief Four men were wounded in a possible shootout late Sunday night in the 5300 block of West North Avenue. Two victims were hospitalized, and two alleged offenders are in custody. Detectives are investigating, and charges are pending.



Four men were wounded and two taken into custody after a possible exchange of gunfire late Sunday night on Chicago’s West Side.

What we know:

The incident happened around 11:51 p.m. in the 5300 block of West North Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Officers on patrol heard gunfire and went to the area, where they found two men on the ground with gunshot injuries.

Two other men, both described by police as offenders, were also wounded in what investigators believe may have been a shootout. Both were placed into custody, and charges are pending.

The injuries:

A 32-year-old man was shot twice in the groin and is in fair condition at Stroger Hospital.

A 40-year-old man was shot in the stomach and is also in fair condition at Stroger.

A 30-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the elbow and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

A 33-year-old man sustained a graze wound to the face and refused medical treatment.

What we don't know:

It is unclear at this point what led to the gunfire.

What's next:

Area Five detectives are investigating.