Chicago crime: Girl, 1, grazed in Cragin shooting

Chicago Police said a 1-year-old girl suffered a graze-wound to the head Friday, while sitting in the backseat of a car in the Cragin neighborhood.

Emergency responders transported the girl to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition.

The shooting happened on the 5500 block of West Wrightwood around 6:30 p.m. Police said several shots came from a white-colored SUV but have not yet released any other info about the circumstances leading up to the shooting, who the target was, or any further descriptions of the suspects or vehicle.

According to data, 51 children have been shot so far this year — 13 have died.

Police have no one in custody in this shooting, as detectives from Area 5 investigate.