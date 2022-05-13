Chicago crime: Girl, 16, shot in head in West Garfield Park

A 16-year-old girl was shot in the head Friday night on Chicago's West Side.

Shortly before 7 p.m., police say the teenager was inside a West Garfield Park home in the 4300 block of West Adams Street when she was struck in the head by gunfire.

The girl was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A person of interest was taken into custody for questioning.

Area detectives are investigating.

No further details were immediately available.