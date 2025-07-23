Chicago crime: 2-year-old girl abducted at gunpoint from South Side home
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a 2-year-old girl abducted at gunpoint early Wednesday during a home invasion on the city’s South Side.
What we know:
Police say three armed suspects, including a known female offender and two unknown males, forced their way into a home in the 4800 block of South Michigan Avenue around 4:50 a.m.
The trio took the toddler, and stole a gray Nissan hatchback and other belongings before fleeing.
No injuries were reported, according to police.
Investigators say the kidnapping appears to be domestic-related.
What's next:
Area One detectives continue to investigate.
No arrests have been made, and anyone with information is urged to contact CPD.
