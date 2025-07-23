Chicago crime: 2-year-old girl abducted at gunpoint from South Side home

The Brief A 2-year-old girl was kidnapped by three armed suspects during a home invasion on Chicago's South Side early Wednesday. The suspects—one known female and two unknown males—stole a gray Nissan hatchback and other property. No injuries reported; police say the kidnapping appears domestic-related.



Chicago police are searching for a 2-year-old girl abducted at gunpoint early Wednesday during a home invasion on the city’s South Side.

What we know:

Police say three armed suspects, including a known female offender and two unknown males, forced their way into a home in the 4800 block of South Michigan Avenue around 4:50 a.m.

The trio took the toddler, and stole a gray Nissan hatchback and other belongings before fleeing.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

Investigators say the kidnapping appears to be domestic-related.

What's next:

Area One detectives continue to investigate.

No arrests have been made, and anyone with information is urged to contact CPD.