Chicago crime: Group stabs man inside Loop business during robbery

A 53-year-old man was stabbed inside a business in the Loop Thursday morning.

Police say a group of four men entered a business in the 400 block of South Clark Street around 5:20 a.m. and demanded money.

One of the men stabbed the victim several times with a sharp object before the group stole cash and merchandise.

Police say they ran off eastbound. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition with cuts to the wrist and forehead.

No other injuries were reported. No one is in custody at this time. Area Three detectives are investigating.