Chicago crime: Gunmen on motorbike shoot, injure teen boy, police say

A 17-year-old boy was shot and critically injured by gunmen riding a motorbike on Chicago’s Southwest Side early Sunday morning.

What we know:

The shooting happened in the 4700 block of S. Rockwell St. in Brighton Park around 4 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

The victim was traveling inside a car when two unknown gunmen approached him on a motorbike, police said.

The gunmen then opened fire and hit the boy in the chest. The offenders then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.