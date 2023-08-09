Chicago crime: 'John Doe' dead after being shot in the head, chest near Gresham alley

An unidentified male victim was fatally shot near a Gresham alley Wednesday afternoon.

At about 2:42 p.m., a male victim, John Doe, was found near an alley in the 1100 block of West 78th Street when he was struck to the head and chest by gunfire, police said.

He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

No offenders are in custody as Area detectives investigate.