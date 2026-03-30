Chicago crime: 19-year-old man shot, dropped off at hospital
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man is recovering after being shot early Monday morning and dropped off at a hospital, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
Police said the man arrived at St. Mary’s Hospital around 4:08 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his lower back.
He was later transferred to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in serious but stable condition.
The victim did not cooperate with responding officers, according to police.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear how the shooting happened or what led up to it.
What's next:
Area detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.