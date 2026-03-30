Chicago crime: 19-year-old man shot, dropped off at hospital

The Brief A 19-year-old man was shot early Monday morning and taken to a hospital. He was later transferred to Stroger Hospital in serious but stable condition. Police say the victim did not cooperate with officers.



A 19-year-old man is recovering after being shot early Monday morning and dropped off at a hospital, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Police said the man arrived at St. Mary’s Hospital around 4:08 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his lower back.

He was later transferred to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in serious but stable condition.

The victim did not cooperate with responding officers, according to police.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the shooting happened or what led up to it.

What's next:

Area detectives are investigating.