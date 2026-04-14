Chicago crime: Man, 26, killed in Englewood shooting

The Brief A 26-year-old man was shot late Monday night in Englewood and later died at a hospital. Police found him with a gunshot wound to the shoulder in the 7400 block of South Morgan Street. The victim has not been identified, and detectives are still investigating with no details on suspects.



A man was shot and killed Monday night in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Morgan Street, according to police.

Police officers found the 26-year-old with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder. Paramedics treated him at the scene and took him to the University of Chicago Hospital where he later died.

Area One detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified the victim.

Police have not said how many suspects they believe were involved.