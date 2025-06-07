Chicago crime: Man, 66, critically hurt in downtown hit-and-run crash, police say

The Brief A 66-year-old man was hit and injured by a car in downtown Chicago on Friday night. The driver of the white sedan drove off from the scene after the crash, police said. No one is in custody in connection with the crash.



A 66-year-old man was injured when a car hit him in downtown Chicago on Friday night and drove away.

The crash happened in the 0-100 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Around 9:40 p.m., the 66-year-old man was in the street trying to get his dog when a white sedan hit him.

The sedan did not stop and continued driving, police said.

The man was knocked to the ground and had head trauma. He was treated by paramedics at the scene and then taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody in connection with the hit-and-run.

What we don't know:

Police did not provide further details about the suspect's car.

Major Accident Detectives are investigating.