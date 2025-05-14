Chicago crime: Man, 75, killed after hit-and-run crash on South Side, CPD says

The Brief A 75-year-old man was hit and killed by a car on Chicago's South Side on Monday night. The driver allegedly continued on after the crash, but was later stopped by police. A 29-year-old woman was taken into custody in connection with the crash. Charges are pending.



A 75-year-old man was hit and killed by a car Tuesday night on the city’s South Side and the suspected driver is in custody.

The crash happened around 9:23 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Western Avenue in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Police said a silver SUV driven by a 29-year-old woman was traveling northbound on Western Avenue and hit the man in the street.

The man was seriously injured due to the accident and treated by paramedics. He was taken to Christ Hospital where he died.

Police said the suspect car continued driving but was later stopped by officers. The driver was taken into custody.

Major Accident Detectives are investigating the crash.

What we don't know:

Police said charges are pending, but they did not identify the driver.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not identified the victim.