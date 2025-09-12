Chicago crime: Man charged after South Side shooting injures woman

The Brief Aaron Sheppard, 24, was arrested Sept. 9 and charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm, police said. He was taken into custody in the 3100 block of South Halsted Street after allegedly shooting and wounding a 52-year-old woman about 50 minutes earlier in the 700 block of West 31st Street. Sheppard is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing Sept. 12.



A 24-year-old man has been charged after a shooting on Chicago's South Side left a woman wounded, authorities said.

What we know:

Aaron Sheppard faces one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm, according to Chicago police.

Pictured is Aaron Sheppard, 24. (Chicago PD )

He was arrested around 6:10 p.m., Tuesday, in the 3100 block of South Halsted Street after being identified as the suspect in a shooting about 50 minutes earlier.

Police said Sheppard shot a 52-year-old woman in the 700 block of West 31st Street.

She was wounded, but authorities did not release additional details about her condition.

What's next:

Sheppard was taken into custody and charged. He is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Friday.