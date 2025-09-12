Chicago crime: Man charged after South Side shooting injures woman
CHICAGO - A 24-year-old man has been charged after a shooting on Chicago's South Side left a woman wounded, authorities said.
What we know:
Aaron Sheppard faces one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm, according to Chicago police.
Pictured is Aaron Sheppard, 24. (Chicago PD )
He was arrested around 6:10 p.m., Tuesday, in the 3100 block of South Halsted Street after being identified as the suspect in a shooting about 50 minutes earlier.
Police said Sheppard shot a 52-year-old woman in the 700 block of West 31st Street.
She was wounded, but authorities did not release additional details about her condition.
What's next:
Sheppard was taken into custody and charged. He is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Friday.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.