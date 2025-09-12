Expand / Collapse search

Chicago crime: Man charged after South Side shooting injures woman

By Cody KIng
Published  September 12, 2025 10:15am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Aaron Sheppard, 24, was arrested Sept. 9 and charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm, police said.
    • He was taken into custody in the 3100 block of South Halsted Street after allegedly shooting and wounding a 52-year-old woman about 50 minutes earlier in the 700 block of West 31st Street.
    • Sheppard is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing Sept. 12.

CHICAGO - A 24-year-old man has been charged after a shooting on Chicago's South Side left a woman wounded, authorities said.

What we know:

Aaron Sheppard faces one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm, according to Chicago police. 

Pictured is Aaron Sheppard, 24. (Chicago PD )

He was arrested around 6:10 p.m., Tuesday, in the 3100 block of South Halsted Street after being identified as the suspect in a shooting about 50 minutes earlier.

Police said Sheppard shot a 52-year-old woman in the 700 block of West 31st Street. 

She was wounded, but authorities did not release additional details about her condition.

What's next:

Sheppard was taken into custody and charged. He is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Friday. 

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department. 

