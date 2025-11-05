Chicago crime: Man charged in West Englewood shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges after allegedly shooting another man during a fight Sunday night in the West Englewood neighborhood.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 69th Street, according to police.
Pierre Clemons, 37, got into a fight with a 41-year-old man before pulling out a gun and shooting him twice in the shoulder and abdomen.
The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.
Clemons was arrested roughly 15 minutes after the shooting and a gun was recovered from the scene. He was charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and domestic battery.
Clemons has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.