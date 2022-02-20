Chicago Crime: Man charged with stabbing another man multiple times in Mayfair neighborhood

article

A 20-year-old man is facing first degree murder charges after stabbing a man multiple times in Chicago's Mayfair neighborhood on Saturday, Chicago police said.

Sami Djaid, 20, is accused of stabbing a 27-year-old man multiple times in the 4600 block of North Kildare Avenue on Saturday.

He was placed into custody and charged with attempted first degree murder and aggravated domestic battery.

Djaid was expected in central bond court Sunday.