Chicago crime: Mail carrier in critical condition after being shot during attempted robbery

A man is in critical condition after being shot during an attempted robbery in Kilbourn Park Tuesday afternoon.

At about 3:32 p.m., a 52-year-old mail carrier was approached by two unknown male offenders in the 3200 block of North Kildare who attempted to take his belongings.

One of the offenders discharged a firearm, striking the victim in the leg.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No offenders are in custody. Area Detectives are investigating.

Postal inspectors are responded to the scene.