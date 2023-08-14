Chicago crime: Man critically wounded after gunman fires shots from inside tow truck

A man was shot in the back in Little Village Monday night.

At about 6:45 p.m., a 25-year-old was outside in the 2600 block of West Cermak when a black-colored tow truck pulled up and an occupant from inside fired shots, police said.

The man was shot in the back and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.