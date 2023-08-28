Chicago crime: Man fatally shot, another critically wounded in West Side shooting

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting on Chicago's West Side Monday night.

At about 6:17 p.m., two men were in the 3400 block of West 5th Avenue when they were struck by gunfire, police said.

A 41-year-old man was struck to the body and was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 36-year-old man was struck to the body and was transported to an area hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

No offenders are in custody. Area detectives are investigating.