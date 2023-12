A man was killed by gunfire while driving in Chicago's Archer Heights neighborhood Friday night.

Police say a 42-year-old man was traveling in his vehicle in the 4500 block of South Pulaski Road at 10 p.m. when he was shot.

The victim was struck in the back of the head and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is one in custody as Area One Detectives investigate.