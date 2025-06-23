Chicago crime: Man found stabbed to death in South Side alley

The Brief A man was found stabbed to death Monday morning in an alley in Chicago’s Washington Park neighborhood. Officers discovered the victim, believed to be in his 20s, with a neck wound around 7:30 a.m. in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue. No arrests have been made, and Area One detectives are investigating.



A man was found stabbed to death Monday morning in an alley in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood.

What we know:

Around 7:32 a.m., officers found the man with a cut to his neck in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The victim, who appeared to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said no one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet revealed the victim's identity.

No further information was provided.