Chicago crime: Man kicked, stabbed in the stomach for 'unknown reason' in River North

A 32-year-old man was punched, kicked and stabbed in River North early Sunday for no apparent reason, police said.

At about 3 a.m., a 32-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 400 block of North Clark Street when he was approached by an unknown group of males.

At that time, one of the males in the group punched, kicked and then stabbed the man.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in good condition with a head injury and a stab wound to the stomach.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

