Chicago crime: Driver killed after being struck by gunfire, crashing vehicle into bus stop

A man is dead after being struck by gunfire and then crashing his vehicle into a bus stop on the Near West Side.

At about 10:47 p.m. Sunday, a 49-year-old man was driving in the 1900 block of West Fulton when offenders in two different vehicles began shooting, Chicago police said.

The victim was shot in the left armpit, and crashed into a bus stop.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

The offenders fled the scene, and no one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.