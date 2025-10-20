Man seriously wounded in early-morning West Side shootout, police say

The Brief A 43-year-old man was seriously hurt in a shootout early Sunday in East Garfield Park. Police say the man and two others opened fire during a fight on Van Buren Street. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital; no arrests have been made.



A man was seriously wounded in a shootout early Sunday on Chicago’s West Side, police said.

What we know:

CPD said the 43-year-old man was outside in the 3800 block of West Van Buren Street around 4:44 a.m. when he got into a verbal argument with several people. The argument then escalated into a fight with two men.

Both the victim and the men pulled out guns and exchanged fire. The victim was shot in the body and leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Police said the two shooters ran off westbound from the scene, and that a weapon was recovered.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led to the argument.

It is unknown if the victim has a valid FOID or concealed carry license, police said.

What's next:

No one is in custody, as Area Four detectives investigate.