A man was wounded in a shooting while standing on a sidewalk in Englewood early Thursday.

The incident occurred around 12:49 a.m. in the 1100 block of West 57th Street.

Police said a 51-year-old man was on the sidewalk when shots were fired. He was struck in the left arm and taken to a nearby hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.