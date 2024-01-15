Chicago crime: Man shot during attempted robbery on South Side

A man was shot during an attempted robbery in Chicago's West Chesterfield neighborhood Sunday night.

Police say the victim, 30, was walking on the sidewalk in the 9100 block of South Burnside Avenue at 11 p.m. when a black Jeep approached him.

Four male offenders got out of the car armed with handguns and attempted to rob the victim.

There was an exchange of gunfire and the victim was shot twice in the left leg. The offenders fled back into the Jeep and took off.

Police say two handguns were recovered on the scene and no one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.